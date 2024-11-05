BREAKING: EURUSD muted after US trade balance 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for September: Trade Balance: actual -84.40B; forecast -83.80B; previous -70.80B;

Imports: actual 352.30B; previous 342.20B;

Exports: actual 267.90B;previous 271.80B; In September 2024, the U.S. goods and services trade deficit rose to $84.4 billion, a 19.2% increase from August's $70.8 billion deficit. Exports fell by 1.2% to $267.9 billion, while imports grew by 3.0% to $352.3 billion. The goods deficit widened by $14.2 billion to $109.0 billion, and the services surplus increased by $0.6 billion to $24.6 billion. Year-to-date, the deficit is up $69.6 billion (11.8%) compared to 2023, with exports increasing 3.7% and imports rising 5.3%. The three-month average deficit rose $3.8 billion to $78.0 billion.

