BREAKING: EURUSD pair ticks higher after lower than expected Dallas manufacturing data

Dallas FED manufacturing index of general business activity -35.8 in April vs -16.3 in March
The economic index fell 20 points to -35.8, reaching its lowest level since May 2020 and well below forecasts (-17 points).
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Although the production index maintained modest growth (5.1), other indicators are already signaling contraction. The new orders index fell 20 points to -20.0, and the shipments index entered negative territory (-5.5). The company's prospects indicator fell to -28.3, the lowest level since the pandemic.
Computer and electronics manufacturer: "We expect our China sales to go to zero until the tariff situation changes. We are seeing some European customers stock up on inventory in anticipation of future tariffs" ... sees 25% drop in inbound orders, forecasts 10.15% decline in May sales.
EURUSD pair ticks higher after lower than expected Dallas manufacturing data.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.