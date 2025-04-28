Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD pair ticks higher after lower than expected Dallas manufacturing data

15:34 28 April 2025

Dallas FED manufacturing index of general business activity -35.8 in April vs -16.3 in March

The economic index fell 20 points to -35.8, reaching its lowest level since May 2020 and well below forecasts (-17 points).

Although the production index maintained modest growth (5.1), other indicators are already signaling contraction. The new orders index fell 20 points to -20.0, and the shipments index entered negative territory (-5.5). The company's prospects indicator fell to -28.3, the lowest level since the pandemic.

Computer and electronics manufacturer: "We expect our China sales to go to zero until the tariff situation changes. We are seeing some European customers stock up on inventory in anticipation of future tariffs" ... sees 25% drop in inbound orders, forecasts 10.15% decline in May sales.

 

EURUSD pair ticks higher after lower than expected Dallas manufacturing data.

