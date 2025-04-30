Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: EURUSD rate muted after retail sales from Germany 📌

07:02 30 April 2025

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for March:

  • German Retail Sales: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM (revised to +0.2%);
  • German Retail Sales: actual 2.2% YoY; previous 4.9% YoY;
  • German Import Price Index: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • German Import Price Index: actual 2.1% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;

German retail sales declined in March, and February’s figures were also revised downward. However, compared to March last year, sales were still up by 2.2%.


Market News

01.05.2025
15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected ISM📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2; 03:00...

 13:34

BREAKING: jobless claims slightly higher than expected 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 226.00K; previous 220.50K; Initial Jobless Claims:...

 13:20

USA signs mineral agreement with Ukraine 📄🖋️

Ukraine signed a mineral agreement with the USA yesterday, April 30, 2025. The document outlines a framework for economic partnership, focusing on Ukraine’s...
