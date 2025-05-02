BREAKING: EURUSD retraces its gains after mixed PMIs in Eurozone

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for April: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.1; forecast 50.0; previous 49.5; 08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - PMI Data for April: Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app procure.ch Manufacturing PMI: actual 45.8; forecast 48.7; previous 48.9; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for April: HCOB Italy Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 47.1; previous 46.6; 08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for April: HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.7; forecast 48.2; previous 48.5; 08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for April: HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.4; forecast 48.0; previous 48.3; 09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for April: HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 49; forecast 48.7; previous 48.6; Most countries reported better-than-expected Manufacturing PMI figures, contributing to an overall beat of economists' expectations for the Eurozone. Only Spain and Switzerland came in below market consensus. EURUSD initially gained following the early data releases but has since retraced those gains after the final Eurozone print.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.