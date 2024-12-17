BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after US retail sales data 📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for November:

Retail Sales: actual 3.80% YoY; previous 2.90% YoY;

Retail Sales: actual 0.7% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

Retail Control: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

After the data release, EURUSD briefly ticks higher, but the move was quickly erased. The data is fairly mixed: on one hand, strong headline sales, but slightly weaker core figures. Nevertheless, the retail sales report will not significantly impact tomorrow's FOMC decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

In November 2024, U.S. retail and food services sales reached $724.6 billion, marking a 0.7% increase from the previous month and a 3.8% rise compared to November 2023. Sales for the September–November 2024 period were up 2.9% year-over-year. The October 2024 sales increase was revised from 0.4% to 0.5%. Retail trade sales grew 0.9% from October 2024 and 4.1% year-over-year, with motor vehicle and parts dealers rising 6.5% and nonstore retailers surging 9.8% compared to November 2023.