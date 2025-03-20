Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after US jobless claims and Philly Fed report 🔔📌

12:32 20 March 2025
  • US Initial Jobless Claims Actual 223k (Forecast 224k, Previous 220k)
  • US Philly Fed Business Index Actual 12.5 (Forecast 9, Previous 18.1)

The data is mostly in line with expectations. EURUSD is losing some ground after the release and remains in a strong downtrend.

 

 

