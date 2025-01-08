BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after weak factory orders in germany 📌

07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for November: German Retail Sales: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -1.5% MoM;

German Factory Orders: actual -5.4% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous -1.5% MoM; Data on new factory orders from Germany once again falls short of expectations. On a monthly basis, we see a sharp decline of 5.4%, indicating persistent challenges in the main pillar of the German economy: industry. Given the weak report on new orders, we can expect an equally disappointing reading for industrial production tomorrow.

