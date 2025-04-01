BREAKING: EURUSD tries to defend 1.08 zone after relatively weak PMI data from Europe

Key PMI March headlines: Spain PMI Manufacturing Mar: 49.5 (est 49.7; prev 49.7)

Switzerland Manufacturing PMI Mar: 48.9 (est 50.5; prev 49.6)

Italy Manufacturing PMI Mar: 46.6 (est 48.0; prev 47.4)

France Manufacturing PMI Mar F: 48.5 (est 48.9; prev 48.9)

Germany Manufacturing PMI Mar F: 48.3 (est 48.3; prev 48.3)

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Mar F: 48.6 (est 48.7; prev 48.7) Weak final PMI data for European industry. Data below 50, which indicates continued difficulties for the sector, and the final readings themselves are also worse than expected. Slightly dovish data for the Euro, so it is worth keeping a close eye on possible changes in the 1.08 zone, which is currently being tested Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation

