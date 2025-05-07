BREAKING: Fed holds interest rates unchanged📉US100 loses slightly

US Interest Rate Decision: 4.5% vs 4.5% exp. and 4.5% previously
Markets react with caution on US Federal Reserve decision. Also, Donald Trump ahead of the Fed decision informed that he is 'no open for pulling back 145% tariffs on China'. Fed vote in favor of policy was unanimous. According to the committee will continue reducing holdings of Treasuries and MBS at current pace.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
According to the Fed 'Inflation remains somewhat elevated (...) Unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level, labor market conditions remain solid. Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace despite swings in net exports affecting the data. The committee judges risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen.'
Traders still price in three Fed rate cuts this year, seeing a rate cut likely by July. As for now, short-term US interest-rate futures slight pear earlier losses after Fed stand pat on policy rate. US100 is volatile ahead of the Powell speech, but right after the decision, futures on Nasdaq 100 were slightly down.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.