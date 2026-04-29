BREAKING: Fed keeps interest rates unchanged 📌 EURUSD extends below 1,1700 📉

19:00 GMT, United States, Interest Rate Decision
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Actual 3.75%
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Forecast 3.75%
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Previous 3.75%
The FOMC decided to keep US interest rates within the 3.50-3.75% range. The decision was in line with a broad market consensus, accounting for a firm comeback of a "wait-and-see" approach in the Fed, as geopolitical risk regarding Middle East and resulting developments in the prices of energy commodities add high level of uncertianty to the economic outlook.
The main insights from FOMC's monetary policy statement include:
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Economic Activity and Labor: Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace, although job gains have remained low on average while the unemployment rate remains largely unchanged.
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Inflation and Geopolitical Risks: Inflation remains elevated, driven partly by rising global energy prices. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East are currently contributing to high levels of economic uncertainty.
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Interest Rate Decision: The Committee decided to maintain the federal funds rate at 3.5%–3.75%. Future adjustments will depend on a careful assessment of incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.
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Mandate Commitment: The Fed remains strongly committed to achieving maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2% objective. It is prepared to adjust policy if emerging risks impede these goals.
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Dissenting Votes: While the majority supported the hold, Miran voted for a rate cut and three others (Hammack, Kashkari and Logan) opposed including an "easing bias" in the statement at this time.
Source: xStation5
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