BREAKING: FED maintains the rates!↔️🚨

28.01.2026 - FED (Target) Interest Rate Decision:
- Published: 3,50-3,75
- Expected: 3,50-3,75
- Previous: 3,50-3,75
Fed has decided to maintain the rates, in line with market expectation. Most of the market participants will await for FOMC press conference which might provide crucial insight into direction of US monetary policy.
Majority of FOMC has voted in favor of maintaining rates, with notable exception of Miran and Waller opting for 25bp cut.
FOMC, in its post rates statement, low job gains and elevated risk of economic outlook, combined with "stabilized" unemployment rate, as its main points of intrest.
EURUSD (M1)
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: A historic day for precious metals; SILVER loses 30%; USD gains 💡
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (30.01.2026)
Warsh wins Fed race
Lockheed Martin earnings: The peak of global tensions and valuations
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.