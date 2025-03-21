Read more
BREAKING: Flash Eurozone consumer confidence below expectations

15:09 21 March 2025

Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash: -14.5 (Forecast -13, Previous -13.6)

Market News

21.03.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Tech stocks rebound, dollar dominates, gold pulls back (21.03.2025)

U.S. indices have recovered most of the losses from today’s opening. The Nasdaq is trading flat, the DJIA is down 0.1%, the S&P 500 falls...

 17:51

Big Tech fuels Wall Street recovery at the end of the week 📈

Big Tech stocks are bouncing back in the middle of Friday's session, pulling U.S. indices out of deep losses. A key catalyst for the recovery was President...

 15:56

EURUSD ticks down on dovish comments from ECB. Another cut in April?

"Everything points towards April cut," said Yannis Stournaras, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for Econostream. Stournaras’...
