CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: French CPI slightly higher than expected 📈

07:49 30 April 2025

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for March (preliminary):

  • French HICP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • French HICP: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.7% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;
  • French CPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • French CPI: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;

In April 2025, France’s annual inflation (CPI) is expected to remain steady at 0.8%, as in March, according to a preliminary estimate. The complete results will be published on 15 May 2025. Falling energy prices are weighing on inflation, but this is being partly balanced by a rebound in food prices. Service and manufactured goods prices are expected to stay on a similar path as last month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices are set to rise by 0.5% in April, up from 0.2% in March, mainly due to higher transport and food prices. Energy prices are projected to decline again, while prices for manufactured goods and tobacco should remain stable.

