BREAKING: French CPI slightly higher than expected 📈

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for March (preliminary):
- French HICP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- French HICP: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.7% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;
- French CPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- French CPI: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;
In April 2025, France’s annual inflation (CPI) is expected to remain steady at 0.8%, as in March, according to a preliminary estimate. The complete results will be published on 15 May 2025. Falling energy prices are weighing on inflation, but this is being partly balanced by a rebound in food prices. Service and manufactured goods prices are expected to stay on a similar path as last month.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
On a monthly basis, consumer prices are set to rise by 0.5% in April, up from 0.2% in March, mainly due to higher transport and food prices. Energy prices are projected to decline again, while prices for manufactured goods and tobacco should remain stable.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.