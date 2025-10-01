BREAKING: French & German manufacturing PMIs slip into contraction 📉 🇫🇷 🇩🇪

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for September:
HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.2; Bloomberg consensus 48.1; previous 50.4;
08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for September:
HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual: 49.5; Bloomberg consensus 48.5; previous 49.8;
France’s manufacturing sector faced mounting pressure in September as output and new orders fell at the steepest pace since February, led by pronounced weakness in the investment goods sector. Firms reduced purchases and inventories while cutting prices to stay competitive, despite rising input costs. Employment growth persisted for a fifth month, though hiring slowed sharply, reflecting caution amid subdued demand, fading confidence and political uncertainty.
A similar slowdown was registered in Germany, reflecting renewed declines in new orders and employment. Output growth was the strongest in three-and-a-half years, led by investment goods, but largely driven by backlogged work. Firms cut staff and purchasing activity amid weaker demand, strong foreign competition and political uncertainty. Input costs fell sharply, yet profit margins stayed under pressure as selling prices continued to drop.
EURUSD pulled back from key resistance near 1.1770 after weaker PMI releases. While the figures slightly beat expectations, they still highlight slowing momentum in Eurozone business activity, especially in the face of sluggish demand.
Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈
BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
Copper on the raise, close to ATH again! 📈🏗️
