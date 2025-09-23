Read more
BREAKING: GBPUSD dips amid lower than expected PMI print

09:32 23 September 2025

UK S&P Global Services PMI Sep P: 51.9 (est 53.5; prev 54.2)

- Manufacturing PMI: 46.2 (est 47.1; prev 47.0)

- Composite PMI: 51.0 (est 53.0; prev 53.5)

Lower than expected PMI data may reduce market bets on more hawkish BoE stance regarding interest rates policy. That's why we observe bearish momentum on GBPUSD pair.

 

 

