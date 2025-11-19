BREAKING: GBPUSD ticks lower after mixed UK CPI print

Data from the UK indicates that price pressure in the country is falling relatively in line with expectations, which is weakening the British pound against the backdrop of declining chances of maintaining a conservative monetary policy, and rather leaning towards possible interest rate cuts.
UK CPI (M/M) Oct: 0.4% (0.4%; prev 0.0%)
- CPI (Y/Y): 3.6% (est 3.5%; prev 3.8%)
- CPI Core (Y/Y): 3.4% (est 3.4%; prev 3.5%)
- CPI Services (Y/Y): 4.5% (est 4.6%; prev 4.7%)
- CPIH (Y/Y): 3.8% (est 3.8%; prev 4.1%)
The slowing in the CPIH rate into October 2025 reflected downward contributions from six divisions, offset by upward contributions from four divisions. The largest downward contributions were from the housing and household services, and restaurants and hotels divisions. The largest offsetting upward contribution came from the food and non-alcoholic beverages division - ONS
Source: ONS
Source: xStation
