BREAKING: GDP collapse in Canada; US producer inflation accelerates🚨

27.02.2026 - US PPI & Canada GDP
- US producer prices (PPI) rose 2.9% year-on-year in January, exceeding expectations of 2.6%, and 0.5% month-on-month, compared to the forecast of 0.3%, indicating stronger-than-expected inflationary pressures at the producer level.
- The Canadian economy contracted by an annualized 0.6% in the fourth quarter, significantly worse than the estimated -0.2%, confirming a deepening economic slowdown.
The US dollar is gaining against the CAD on these data releases. The very dovish reading in Canada contrasts with the hawkish PPI reading in the US.
USDCAD (M5)
Source: xStation5
