BREAKING: German CPI lower than expected📉 EURUSD ticks down

01:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for November: German HICP: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

German HICP: actual -0.7% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

German CPI: actual 2.2% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;

German CPI: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

Inflation data for Germany came in 0.1 pp lower than expecteded in the YoY perspective (0.2 pp in the case of Harmonised CPI). The monthly indicator has gone into the red (-0.2%) from 0.4% in the previous month, signaling further cooling of the German economy. A momentary gains on EURUSD have quickly worn off, due to traders expecting a softer stance of ECB regarding further monetary policy adjustments.

