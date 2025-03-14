Read more
BREAKING: German Final CPI in line with expectations

07:01 14 March 2025

07:00 GMT - German Inflation Data for February

  • CPI Final MoM (Feb): 0.4%actual vs 0.4% forecast vs 0.4% prior
  • CPI Final YoY (Feb): 2.3% actual vs 2.3% forecast vs 2.3% prior
  • HICP Final MoM (Feb): 0.6% actual vs 0.6% forecast vs 0.6% prior
  • HICP Final YoY (Feb): 2.8% actual vs 2.8% forecast vs 2.8% prior
 

 

Market News

14.03.2025
19:10

Daily summary: Wall Street rebounds at the end of the week, US30 surges 1.2%🗽Bitcoin gains 4%

U.S. indices are experiencing their first major rebound after a series of declines. Leading the recovery is the Nasdaq, up +2.3%, followed by the Russell...

 17:18

Cocoa tumbles 4% hitting 4-month lows on ICCO surplus, rising ICE inventories 📉

Futures on COCOA tumble 4% today on ICE, hitting 4-month lows pressured by improving supply, easing tight-market tensions and pressuring large speculators...

 16:42

US department store giant Macy's shares deepen declines, losing 5% 📉

Shares of one of the biggest US departments stores, Macy's (M.US) lose almost 5% today, despite a rebound across the US indices. The company confirmed...
