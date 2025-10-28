BREAKING: German GfK consumer sentiments below expectations

- GfK Consumer Sentiment from Germany much weaker than expected
- GfK Consumer Sentiment from Germany much weaker than expected
German GfK Consumer Sentiment: -24.1 (Forecast -22, Previous -22.5 (data from the market research institute GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions NIM)
- The income expectations indicator is anticipated to slump by 12.8 points and come in at 2.3. Meanwhile, the economic expectations indicator is projected to improve from negative 1.4 to positive 0.8.
- According to the GfK remarks: "Ongoing geopolitical tensions, renewed inflation fears and growing concerns about job security are dampening hopes for a short-term recovery in consumer sentiment.".
BREAKING: German GDP slightly higher than expected
BREAKING: Inflation in Spain rebound despite expectations
Economic calendar - ECB Decision and the Next Wave of Tech Giants' Earnings
Daily summary: Powell is pushing the dollar higher. Now it’s time for Big Tech earnings. 📄
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.