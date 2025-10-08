BREAKING: German industrial production tumbles more than expected 📉 🇩🇪

07:00 BST, Germany, industrial production for August:

Germany’s industrial production fell sharply by 4.3% month-on-month in August 2025, mainly due to a steep 18.5% drop in automotive output, which was affected by factory holidays and production adjustments.

Output in machinery (-6.2%), pharmaceuticals (-10.3%), and electronics (-6.1%) also weighed heavily on the overall result. Production in energy-intensive industries was a rare bright spot, rising 0.2% from July. Overall, industrial output excluding energy and construction declined 5.6%, with investment goods production down nearly 10%.

DE40 halted pre-market gains after the release of the report.