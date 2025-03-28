Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: German unemployment rate higher than expected rising to 6.3%. EURUSD weakens

08:58 28 March 2025

German Unemployment Change: 26k (Forecast 10k, Previous 5k, Revised 9K)

Unemploymant rate came in at 6.3% vs 6.2% exp. and 6.2% previously

Italian Manufacturing Business Confidence: 86 vs 87.3 exp. and 87 previously

Italian Consumer Confidence: 95 vs 98.5 exp. and 98.8 previously

Markets increase bets on ECB rate cuts after lower than expected CPI readings from Spain and France; weak Germany data.

 

28.03.2025
18:39

