BREAKING: German ZEW Index mixed! ↔️

11:00 - German ZEW Index (December):

ZEW Current Conditions: -81 (Expected -80, Previous -78.7)

ZEW Economic Sentiment: 45.8 (Expected 38.4, Previous 38.5)

ZEW (Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung) Economic Survey reported very stark differences between the expectations of large businesses and investors.

Large business institution sentiment (current conditions) remains deeply negative, coming out even lower than already pessimistic forecasts.

While investors and analysts have shown noticeable growth in optimism regarding the German economy and markets. This difference might not only indicate a severe mismatch of expectations but also/or a misalignment of priorities between the business and finance sides of the economy.

Time will show which perspective is closer to reality. Cautious investors will make sure to track economic data from Germany and the Eurozone to better estimate present and future conditions.

Forex and stock market show little to no reaction to the data reading.

EURUSD (M1)

Source: xStation5