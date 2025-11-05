BREAKING: Huge oil inventories increase. Oil rebounds from $60

Crude oil inventories in the US: +5.2 mb (forecast: -0.286 mb; prior: -6.858 mb)
Gasoline inventories: -4.7 mb (forecast: -1.8 mb; prior: -5.9 mb)
Distillate inventories: -0.643 mb (forecast: -2.5 mb; prior: -3.3 mb)
Crude oil inventories have risen significantly, accompanied by a sharp decline in gasoline and distillate inventories. This is due to a decline in refining capacity utilization, but also to a recovery in fuel demand in the US. Crude oil is currently attempting to rebound after the declines that occurred in the early afternoon, reacting to the support level at $60 per barrel.
Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
CAD Gains on Strong Canadian Labor Market Data 💡
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.