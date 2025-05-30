BREAKING: Inflation expectations in the US cool down unexpectedly, sentiment improves

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan report for May:
-
Michigan Current Conditions: actual 58.9; forecast 57.6; previous 59.8;
-
Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 52.2; forecast 50.8; previous 52.2;
-
Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 47.9; forecast 46.5; previous 47.3;
-
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.2%; forecast 4.6%; previous 4.4%;
-
Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 6.6%; forecast 7.3%; previous 6.5%;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The latest University of Michigan report showed a softer-than-expected reading for the first time in weeks. Following a stretch of elevated numbers driven by tariff concerns, inflation expectations eased, while consumer sentiment improved unexpectedly, signaling a more optimistic US consumer. Nevertheless, the Fed remains cautious, viewing the UoM data as an unreliable guide for policy decisions.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.