BREAKING: Iran and US are back at the negotiation table! Oil takes a step back, stocks tick up!

Oil is erasing some of its gains from today's session (OIL: +0.3%), and Nasdaq futures are attempting to return to the green (US100: -0.2%) in reaction to Donald Trump's latest statement, which opens the way for a renewed ceasefire in the Middle East.
Brent crude oil (OIL) and Nasdaq futures (US100, blue, inverted) quotes. Source: xStation5
According to the latest social media post, Donald Trump stated that Iran has asked the United States to continue talks, and the US has agreed to do so. At the same time, he explicitly noted that the previous ceasefire is over. He concluded the post with an official signature and thanks for the attention.
Source: Truth Social
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