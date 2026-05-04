BREAKING: Iran attacks US ships? Oil prices surge

Iran’s FARS News Agency reports that two missiles have struck a US warship near Jask Island. The attack allegedly occurred after the vessel ignored repeated warnings regarding the violation of Iranian territorial waters. It is important to note that FARS is currently the sole source of this report, and the information has not yet been confirmed by other agencies. While Reuters is circulating the news, they are citing FARS as the primary source.
UPDATE: Axios Agency says that US officials deny a US ship (or boat) was hit by Iran missles.
Iran has also unilaterally announced a "redefinition of the control zone" in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran’s new claimed sphere of influence is set to stretch from Mount Mobarak in Iran to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.
The Iranian Navy has announced that its coastal defense batteries are on full alert and has reportedly blocked US warships from entering the newly defined zone. Tehran warned that it would target any vessel attempting to bypass Iranian checkpoints without authorization.
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