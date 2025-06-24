BREAKING: Israel reports missile launches from Iran 🔴

Israel reports that it has identified rockets launched toward the country from Iran. However, there has been no visible market reaction.
Meanwhile, the head of Iran's nuclear program indicates that steps have been taken to restore full operation of the nuclear industry.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Following this information, markets are giving back some of their gains. Concerns are growing over the possible invalidation of yesterday's ceasefire due to continued airstrikes. Iran has also announced that it is restarting its nuclear program from scratch.
- Israeli Defense Minister: I instructed the military to respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire with high-intensity strikes against targets in the heart of Tehran.
- A statement by Iran's top security body will be soon released about the 'cessation of war’ with Israel -SNN.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.