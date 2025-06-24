BREAKING: Israel reports missile launches from Iran 🔴

Israel reports that it has identified rockets launched toward the country from Iran. However, there has been no visible market reaction.

Meanwhile, the head of Iran's nuclear program indicates that steps have been taken to restore full operation of the nuclear industry.

Following this information, markets are giving back some of their gains. Concerns are growing over the possible invalidation of yesterday's ceasefire due to continued airstrikes. Iran has also announced that it is restarting its nuclear program from scratch.