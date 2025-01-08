BREAKING: Jobless claims lower than expected; EURUSD continues to trade higher after ADP report📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 201K; forecast 214K; previous 211K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,867K; forecast 1,870K; previous 1,834K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 213.00K; previous 223.25K; The release of Initial Jobless Claims data remains largely insignificant for the markets, given the lower-than-expected ADP data published 15 minutes earlier. The dollar is giving up some of its gains from the first part of the day, and we observe a slight rebound on EURUSD. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app



This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.