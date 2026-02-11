BREAKING: Massive increase in US oil reserves!

Weekly change in fuel stocks
- Change in crude oil inventories: actual 8,53 milion barrels (forecast 1 million barrels; previous -3.46 million barrels)
- Change in gasoline inventories: actual 1,16 milions barrels (forecast -0.4 million barrels; previous 0.68 million barrels)
- Change in distillate inventories: actual -2,7 milion barrels (forecast -1.2 million barrels; previous -5.55 million barrels)
Crude oil inventories rose by 8.53 million barrels, significantly above the forecast of 1 million barrels and a sharp reversal from the previous decrease of -3.46 million barrels. This unexpected build in crude stocks could put short-term downward pressure on oil prices.
