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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

14:33 · 12 March 2026

BREAKING: NATGAS ticks higher after EIA data release 💡

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US EIA natural gas storage showed a 38 Bcf withdrawal (est -41 Bcf), modest compared with a recent 132 Bcf draw and pointing to a slower pace of inventory tightening. Natgas is trading slightly higher after the release as traders react to the smaller draw and recalibrate expectations.

 

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