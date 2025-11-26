BREAKING: NATGAS with mixed reaction to lower-than-expected EIA data

Weekly change in natural gas stocks in the US: Current -11B; forecast -5B; previous -14B;
Natural gas stocks in the US are falling slightly faster than expected, but today's reading does not change the fundamental background of this market, which, despite the ongoing heating season, is in surplus compared to the 5-year average.
Daily summary: The beginning of December marked by a crash on the crypto market
BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after weaker US ISM report 🔎
BREAKING: EURUSD muted after strong PMI manufacturing data from the US 📌
Crypto News: Bitcoin drops 5%📉 Market returns to sell-off mode
