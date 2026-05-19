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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

15:30 · 19 May 2026

BREAKING: NATO considers a Hormuz deployment if the Strait not open by July

According to Bloomberg reports, NATO is considering support for ships passing through the blocked Strait of Hormuz if the route is not reopened by early July. For financial markets, this is an important signal, as Hormuz remains one of the world’s key transit points for crude oil and LNG exports. Any prolonged disruption increases the geopolitical risk premium in energy prices, while the prospect of NATO involvement could raise concerns about a broader escalation of the conflict.

The proposal reportedly has support from several NATO members, although there is still no unanimous agreement, meaning no operational decision has been finalized at this stage. The NATO leaders’ meeting in Ankara on July 7- 8 may become an important event particularly for the oil market, global shipping companies, and currencies of energy-importing economies.

The key question for investors will be whether the discussions lead to an actual naval escort mission or remain primarily a form of diplomatic pressure. Oil is currently trading near USD 110 per barrel and has not reacted significantly to these reports so far.

Source: xStation5

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Oil price back above $110, as UK labour market data makes June rate hike unlikely

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