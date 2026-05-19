BREAKING: NATO considers a Hormuz deployment if the Strait not open by July

The proposal reportedly has support from several NATO members, although there is still no unanimous agreement, meaning no operational decision has been finalized at this stage. The NATO leaders’ meeting in Ankara on July 7- 8 may become an important event particularly for the oil market, global shipping companies, and currencies of energy-importing economies.
The key question for investors will be whether the discussions lead to an actual naval escort mission or remain primarily a form of diplomatic pressure. Oil is currently trading near USD 110 per barrel and has not reacted significantly to these reports so far.
Source: xStation5
Nickel gains as Indonesia plans tightening commodities export controls 📈
Chart of the Day: Strongest currency of 2026 in the shadow of a scandal (19/05/2026)
Market Wrap: SAP Shares Surge⚡European Stock Markets Are Turning Green🟩
Oil price back above $110, as UK labour market data makes June rate hike unlikely
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.