BREAKING: New home sales in the US higher than expected

New home sales (December): Value: 698k

Forecasts: 675k

Previous: 674k (revised from: 664k) New home sales - m/m (December): Value:3.6%

Forecasts: 1.6%

Previous: 9.6% New home sales are surprisingly better than expected, considering new higher yields and still high mortgage interest rates. Strong data didn't change the attitude to US dollar, which continues the appreciation after reaching local lows just before opening of the US stock market. Source: xStation

