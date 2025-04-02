BREAKING: Novavax shares tumble as FDA misses deadline For Covid-19 vaccine approval

The FDA has missed the deadline for making a key decision regarding a Novavax (NVAX.US) Covid-19 vaccine, days after the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief was pushed out. Novavax’s application needed more data and was unlikely to be approved soon - was said by people familiar with a matter, citted by WSJ.
This information is seriously damaging the sentiment around the company and is undermining its current ability to maintain its business system. The shares are losing over 1.5%, although at one point the declines were as high as 4%.
Source: xStation
