BREAKING: Novo Nordisk shares lose 20% amid weak performance by CagriSema🚨

Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) shares are losing 20% after the pharmaceutical giant, known for its obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegova, released disappointing clinical trial data for its experimental obesity drug CagriSema. Patients treated with Novo's next-generation weight-loss drug CagriSema lost an average of 22.7% of their weight after 68 weeks, falling short of the 25% goal the drugmaker expected. About 40% of patients lost 25% or more of their body weight. The company's shares are trading at their lowest since August 2023. Source: xStation Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

