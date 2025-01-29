BREAKING: Nvidia loses 6% as US officials discuss tightening curbs on Nvidia sales to China 📉US100 down 0.7%

According to the sources, Trump officials discuss tightening curbs on Nvidia (NVDA.US) sales to China, after DeepSeek release. Bloomberg reported that officials had very early talks about restricting the H20 chip, which Nvidia designed as a 'scaled-down' product for the Chinese market. The markets see this information as a confirmation that DeepSeek is a 'real deal' and some revenues of the AI infrastructure providers may be at risk, due to Chinese sales curbs, and maybe by also somehow different approach, more cost-effective approach to developing AI capabilities. In the past four quarters, Nvidia's China revenue reached $13.5 billion from fiscal Q4 2024 to fiscal Q3 2025; the 12% of the company's total sales. Down from 21% a year earlier, but still a significant number. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

