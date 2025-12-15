Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:32 · 15 December 2025

BREAKING: NY Empire Index much lower than expected! 📉

14:30 - NY Empire State Index (December):

  • Published: -3,9
  • Expected: 9,9
  • Previous: 18,7

NY Empire State Index has shown an unexpected and quite sharp decline. Considering that this survey documents sentiment among "Top 200 managers and CEOs" in New York, this might be proving that sentiment even in the biggest companies, even in one of the US wealthiest states, in the midst of the Christmas season, is much weaker than many expected. This might be one-time data output or the beginning of a broader tendency. Investors need to pay close attention to other macroeconomic indicators released by the US in the coming weeks and months. 

 

