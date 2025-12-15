BREAKING: NY Empire Index much lower than expected! 📉

14:30 - NY Empire State Index (December):
- Published: -3,9
- Expected: 9,9
- Previous: 18,7
NY Empire State Index has shown an unexpected and quite sharp decline. Considering that this survey documents sentiment among "Top 200 managers and CEOs" in New York, this might be proving that sentiment even in the biggest companies, even in one of the US wealthiest states, in the midst of the Christmas season, is much weaker than many expected. This might be one-time data output or the beginning of a broader tendency. Investors need to pay close attention to other macroeconomic indicators released by the US in the coming weeks and months.
ECB conference (LIVE)
BREAKING: EURUSD surges after a much lower US CPI reading 📌
BREAKING: BoE cuts interest rates. GBPUSD rebounds
EURUSD falls 0.12% ahead of the ECB and CPI
