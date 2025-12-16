BREAKING: October U.S. Retail Sales: Strong Core Growth, Overall Flat. EURUSD rises!

Retail Sales Results for October

Retail Sales (m/m)

Actual: 0%

Forecast: 0.1%

Previous: 0.2%

Retail Sales Excluding Automobiles (m/m)

Actual: 0,4%

Forecast: 0.2%

Previous: 0.3%

Retail Sales Excluding Automobiles and Fuel (m/m)

Actual: 0,5%

Forecast: 0,4%

Previous: 0.1%

Why These Data Are Important

Retail sales are a key indicator of economic health and consumer sentiment, as private consumption accounts for a significant portion of GDP. These data influence central bank decisions on interest rates and can trigger immediate reactions in financial markets, as they signal potential acceleration or slowdown in economic activity.

U.S. Retail Sales Show Mixed Signals in October

U.S. retail sales for October showed mixed signals. Overall retail sales were flat at 0.0% month-on-month, below the forecast of 0.1% and down from the previous reading of 0.2%, indicating limited growth in overall consumer spending. However, retail sales excluding automobiles rose by 0.4%, above the forecast of 0.2% and the prior 0.3%, suggesting stable activity in other sectors. Even stronger growth was seen in retail sales excluding both automobiles and gasoline, which increased by 0.5%, above the forecast of 0.4% and the previous 0.1%, showing that consumers continue to spend on everyday goods and services.

