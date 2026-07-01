BREAKING: Oil inventory report still shows a decline. WTI crude oil at its lowest since the end of February

Strong demand and pressure on crude oil inventory decline:

A key point of the report is the continued decline in crude oil inventories (-3.775 million barrels). This decline was stimulated by two factors: an increase in activity of US refineries (an increase in utilization of 0.50%) and a lower inflow of raw material from abroad (imports fell by almost 300 thousand barrels per day). The main burden of the declines was taken by the Gulf Coast region, which is the heart of the American refining industry.