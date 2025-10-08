BREAKING: Oil stocks grow more than expected!🔥

- Change in crude oil inventories according to DOE: 3.72 million barrels (Expected: 2.3 million barrels; Previous: 1.79 million barrels)
- Change in gasoline inventories: -1.6 million barrels (Expected: -1.4 million barrels; Previous: 4.12 million barrels)
- Change in distillate inventories: -2.02 million barrels (Expected: -0.7 million barrels; Previous: 0.56 million barrels)
The oil market continues to experience an oversupply of crude, as evidenced by the rising oil inventories in the USA. However, there is a noticeable shortage of gasoline and distillates, indicating insufficient refining capacity relative to current demand. The sustained high demand for gasoline suggests that the American economy remains in good condition, with fuel consumption remaining strong. On the other hand, rising gasoline prices may exert inflationary pressure, especially concerning transportation and logistics costs. Regionally, the largest decline in gasoline inventories was recorded in the PADD 3 area (Gulf Coast), which may indicate increased fuel exports from this key refining hub.
Meanwhile, the increase in inventories in PADD 1 (East Coast) suggests that local entities may be aiming to rebuild reserves after previous declines and prepare for potential increased consumption in the coming weeks.
The market reaction to the latest data was moderate but still bearish. Following the release of the DOE report, a downwards candlestick with long upper and lower shadows appeared on the oil price chart, indicating a high level of uncertainty among investors. Initially, the market attempted to discount the declines in finished product inventories, but the prevailing signal of crude oil oversupply outweighed, leading to a price correction. Such a candlestick formation often reflects a lack of clear direction and nervousness among traders, which may suggest that investors are waiting for further macroeconomic data or guidance on OPEC+ production policy before taking more decisive actions.
Source: Xstation5
Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
Trump tariff threat to China sends shockwaves through financial markets
U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.