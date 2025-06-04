Read more
BREAKING: OIL ticks down after EIA report 🛢️

15:36 4 June 2025

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: actual -4.304M; forecast -2.900M; previous -2.795M;

  • Gasoline Inventories: actual 5.219M; forecast 1.500M; previous -2.441M;

  • Heating Oil Stockpiles: actual -0.282M; previous -0.006M;

  • Gasoline Production: actual -0.714M; previous 0.190M;

  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.230M; forecast 2.200M; previous -0.724M;

  • Distillate Fuel Production: actual 0.182M; previous 0.100M;

  • Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: actual 0.576M; previous 0.075M;

 

 

Source: xStation

