XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: OIL.WTI slightly gains despite higher than expected US DoE inventories report

14:43 19 March 2025

Crude Oil Inventory Change: +1.7 million barrels (expected: +1.0 million barrels; previous: +1.4 million barrels)

Gasoline Inventory Change: -0.53 million barrels (expected: -2.3 million barrels; previous: -5.74 million barrels)

Distillate Inventory Change: -2.81 million barrels (expected: -0.3 million barrels; previous: -1.56 million barrels)

The report is rather negative, indicating further inventory build-up and limited fuel demand. However, oil is gaining after the report and attempting to test the $67 per barrel level.

