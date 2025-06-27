BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks down on OPEC output increase 🛢️

OPEC+ is considering another significant increase in oil production, according to the latest media reports released just minutes ago. Oil futures briefly lost value following the publication of this information.
As reported by Bloomberg, eight key OPEC+ countries agreed to a supply increase of 411,000 barrels per day in each of the past three months. Several delegates, who requested anonymity, said their countries are prepared to consider the same increase again in August, when the group meets on July 6.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.