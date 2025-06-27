Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks down on OPEC output increase 🛢️

17:10 27 June 2025

OPEC+ is considering another significant increase in oil production, according to the latest media reports released just minutes ago. Oil futures briefly lost value following the publication of this information.

As reported by Bloomberg, eight key OPEC+ countries agreed to a supply increase of 411,000 barrels per day in each of the past three months. Several delegates, who requested anonymity, said their countries are prepared to consider the same increase again in August, when the group meets on July 6.

Source: xStation5

