BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks lower after higher than expected inventory build

- Crude oil inventories build of 2.774 million versus 0.055 million estimate
- Distillates inventories build of 1.147 million versus 0.556 million estimate
- Gasoline inventories build of 2.513 million versus 0.745 million estimate
- Refining utilization 2.3% versus expected 0.8%. Prior was 0.6%
- Crude oil production 13.814 million barrels versus previous 13.834 million barrels
Daily summary: The beginning of December marked by a crash on the crypto market
BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after weaker US ISM report 🔎
BREAKING: EURUSD muted after strong PMI manufacturing data from the US 📌
Crypto News: Bitcoin drops 5%📉 Market returns to sell-off mode
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.