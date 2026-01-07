BREAKING: OIL.WTI with little reaction to US inventories data ⛽

- EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -3.832M (Forecast -1M, Previous -1.934M)
- EIA Distillate Inventories Actual 5.594M (Forecast 1.1M, Previous 4.977M)
- EIA Gasoline Inventories Actual 7.702M (Forecast 2M, Previous 5.845M)
DOE data showed a significant decline in US oil inventories and an increase in petroleum products, with the lack of market reaction to the data resulting from API data, which had already suggested a sharp decline in crude inventories, On the other hand, markets are also reacting to the situation in Venezuela and the long-term possibility of increased oil production from that country.
Daily summary: Markets recover optimism at the end of the week
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (09.01.2026)
US OPEN: Investors exercise caution in the face of uncertainty.
What we can learn from Warner Bros as Rio makes swop for Glencore
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.