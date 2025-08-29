BREAKING: PCE inflation in line with expectations

USA - Core PCE Inflation 2.9% y/y (Forecast: 2.9% y/y; Previous: 2.8% y/y)

USA - Monthly Core PCE Inflation 0.3% m/m (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

USA - PCE Inflation 2.6% y/y (Forecast: 2.6% y/y; Previous: 2.6% y/y)

USA - Monthly PCE Inflation 0.3% m/m (Forecast: 0.3% m/m; Previous: 0.3% m/m)

Personal Income 0.4%, Exp. 0.4%

Personal Spending 0.5%, Exp. 0.5% The EURUSD pair is not reacting excessively to today's reading, as the data, which was in line with expectations, had already been priced in by the market and does not significantly affect the outlook for Fed interest rates. The swap market continues to price in a 25bp rate cut in September at around 85% (similar to before the reading). Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: CME

