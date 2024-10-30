BREAKING: pending home sales report shows strong rebound on a monthly basis 🔨

03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales for September: actual 7.4% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; 03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales Index for September: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app actual 75.8; previous 70.6; In the home sales, we're seeing a significant monthly rebound. On one hand, this is a positive sign of economic strength, but on the other, better data could have an inflationary effect on property prices. Nevertheless, a single report does not yet confirm a longer trend reversal.

