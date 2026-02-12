Read more
07:04 · 12 February 2026

BREAKING: Pound frozen after lower-than-expected GDP data from UK 🇬🇧 📉

07:00 GMT, United Kingdom – GDP data for Q4 2025:

  • Year-over-year: 1% (forecast: 1.2%, previous: 1.3%)

  • Quarter-over-quarter: 0,1% (forecast: 0.2%, previous: 0.1%)

 

UK GDP inched up 0.1% in Q4 2025, defined by sharp sectoral divergence. Production drove growth (+1.2%), offsetting a contraction in construction (-2.1%) and stagnant services output (0.0%).

Regarding expenditure, modest gains in household (+0.2%) and government consumption (+0.4%) were dampened by a significant 2.7% fall in business investment. Net trade also acted as a drag, with export volumes falling (-0.6%) while imports increased (+0.8%).

 

Source: xStation5

