BREAKING: Retail sales in the US lower than expected. EURUSD still below 1.03

Retail sales for December: 0.4% MoM (0.6% MoM expected; 0.7% MoM prior)

Retail sales ex autos: 0.4% MoM (0.4% MoM expected; 0.2% MoM prior)

Retail sales ex autos and gasoline: 0.3% MoM (0.4% MoM expected; 0.2% MoM prior)

Weekly Jobless Claims: 217k (213k expected; 203k prior)

Philly Fed survey: 44.3 (-4.5 expected; -10.9 prior) US retail sales data is coming in weaker than expected, although it still shows healthy growth. The dollar initially weakened in response, but remains strong throughout the day. The EURUSD pair remains below 1.03. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app EURUSD remains below 1.03 despite much lower increase of Retail Sales in the US than expected. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.